Gujarat: PM Modi inspects AIIMS in Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inspected the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot.

"Gift of new AIIMS to Gujarat! Prime Minister @NarendraModi dedicated AIIMS, Rajkot to the nation!" Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X. The PM is also set to inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) later in the day.

He will inaugurate a medical college of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry, and a 300-bed satellite center of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among many other health projects spread across the country, the statement said. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 'Sudarshan Setu' connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island, built at a cost of around Rs 980 crore.

The 2.32 km-long cable-stayed bridge is the longest of its kind in the country, the PMO said in a statement. Sudarshan Setu boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides, it said.

It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity, the statement said. Before the construction of the bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka.

PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI)

