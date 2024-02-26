Left Menu

India urges permanent solution on public food stocks at WTO meeting

26-02-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's trade minister on Monday called for a permanent solution on rules for government policies regarding food stocks, saying that this was needed to cut global hunger by 2030, as a major World Trade Organization meeting began in Abu Dhabi.

"Finding a permanent solution on public stockholding remains an unaccomplished agenda on which we have to deliver," Piyush Goyal said in a recorded statement posted on the WTO website, referring to the ministerial meeting.

He also said the global trade watchdog should not negotiate on non-trade issues such as climate change, gender or labour.

