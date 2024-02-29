Punjab Budget session likely to be stormy

The budget session of the Punjab Assembly beginning Friday is likely to witness stormy scenes with opposition parties set to take on the AAP government over a host of issues including farmers' stir, outstanding debt and law and order.

The 15-day session will commence with the governor's address on March 1 and there will be a debate on it on March 4.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will present the 2024-25 state budget on March 5 and a discussion on it will take place on March 6, officials said.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal said his party will raise the issue of ongoing farmers' protest and the alleged ''inaction'' by the Punjab Police over the Haryana Police's ''atrocities'' on the protesters.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for crops and a farm loan-waiver.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.

Chabbewal raised question over the registration of an FIR against an unknown person in the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

The Punjab Police Wednesday night registered a murder case at a Patiala police station in the Shubhkaran death case.

The Congress has been demanding that the FIR be registered against Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and security personnel from his state.

The Congress leaders have also been criticising the state government for not registering FIR over injuries suffered by farmers during the ongoing protest.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also slammed the chief minister, accusing him of failing to protect farmers' interests.

''We will demand from (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann that the time has come for him to resign. You cannot protect the interests of Punjab. You are not capable of either defending farmers and or Punjab,'' he alleged. ''It is high time Mann quits on moral grounds.'' Bajwa further said, ''In the House, we will raise all issues like what promises were made to farmers, employees, women by the AAP.'' He said the party will also question the state government over rising debt, drugs and law and order. ''Nobody is feeling safe in the state,'' he claimed.

The treasury benches are expected to highlight their achievements including purchase of a private power plant, opening of 'aam aadmi clinics', steps against corruption, setting up of a road safety force and providing citizen-centric services to people at their doorstep.

