"Very surprising that after court allowed CBI to arrest him...": Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on Sheikh Shahjahan

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who filed PIL in the Supreme Court and sought an independent probe in the Sandeshkhali incident, said on Thursday that it was surprising that after court allowed the CBI and ED to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan, within a few hours he was arrested by the West Bengal police. "We all know that Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested today but his body language showed that it is a clear case of him being sheltered and that is why we are now going to request Calcutta High Court to order independent investigation into the case. The victims of Sandeshkhali will only get justice if entire case in investigated by independent agencies. Yesterday, CBI made serious request before the Calcutta High Court and said that they have of serious apprehension that if West Bengal police arrests Sheikh Shahjhana then entire case will be diluted and there can be collision between state police and the accused. After which, the court allowed CBI and ED to arrest him," he said.

"It is very surprising that after few hours of this, the accused was arrested by the police. In the last 55 days, he was not arrested," he added. Further, he said that the Supreme Court has advised him to go Calcutta High Court with his PIL.

"The deeply disturbing incident of Sandeshkhali, we all are aware of it. After coming to know about it, I filed a PIL in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court had advised me to go to Calcutta High Court along with my PIL. Accordingly, I have filed a fresh PIL in the Calcutta High Court. In that PIL I have prayed for an independent investigation of the entire higher Sandeshkhali sexual assault case by CBI or by an independent sit under due monitoring of Calcutta High Court. I have also requested for granting damages and compensation to the victims. I have also requested for deployment of CRPF in the area," he added. Meanwhile, TMC today announced that Sheikh Shahjahan has been suspended from the party for six years. (ANI)

