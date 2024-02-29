Medtronic inaugurates its Research and Development center outside US in Hyderabad

Medtronic, an American medical technology company on Thursday inaugurated its newly expanded state-of-the-art Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad. "The center was inaugurated today by D Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana, along with Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic, in the presence of Guest of Honor, Jennifer Larson, US Consul General," as per a press release from the Medtronic company.

The R&D center's expansion strategically aligns with Medtronic's objective to expand its global R&D footprint and invest in the local innovation ecosystem. The expansion is part of the investment of approximately INR 3000cr announced by Medtronic over a five-year period to scale up and expand the R&D facility and to employ 1500 people in future. "MEIC is also Medtronic's largest R&D center outside the US. At 250,000 sq. ft. of total space, MEIC is going to focus on collaborative innovation, training and education, immersive experiences from the expanded space, all aimed towards shaping the future of healthcare technology. The new space will house a Digital Therapy & Innovation Lab, Connected Care Lab, Platform & Tech Lab, Systems Engineering Lab, Software Lab, as well as new workstations and wellness amenities for employees," the release stated.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, D Sridhar Babu, said, "The presence of MEIC in Hyderabad is a testament to Hyderabad emerging as a hotspot for medtech innovation. The state government is fully committed to fostering this growing culture of innovation in the state and will work towards marking Hyderabad on a global map as an ideal destination for both medical devices manufacturing and research & development. We are equally thrilled to support Medtronic's growth and look forward to their contributions in the state and country in healthcare innovation. The new facility can hire up to 1500-2000 people." Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic, said, "We are really proud to be here for 40 years. Today we are celebrating the expansion in Hyderabad. Innovation is at the core of every life transforming technology developed at Medtronic. Our R&D team in India plays a pivotal role in Medtronic's global product development and MEIC's expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening our global R&D capabilities. We thank the Government of Telangana for building a thriving local innovation ecosystem. There is significant headroom for innovation and growth today and the future of healthcare technology rests on robust R&D."

For over a decade, MEIC has contributed to excellence in global healthcare from its premises in Hyderabad, India. Since 2011, the dedicated team of engineers at the center has put innovative ideas to work to generate real solutions for real people. With 900+ engineers, MEIC is home to some of the best STEM talent bringing in diverse perspectives, and ambition to engineer the extraordinary. As per the release, "Beyond its technical prowess, Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center collaborates closely with the Medtronic commercial team in India, fostering strategic and long-term partnerships with key opinion leaders, academic institutions, and hospital networks across the country. This collaborative approach underscores the center's commitment to playing a vital role in the broader healthcare ecosystem." (ANI)

