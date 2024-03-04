Left Menu

UK's Hunt set to extend energy windfall tax by one year -sources

Hunt raised the tax in November 2022 from its initial 25% rate to 35%, bringing the overall tax burden on North Sea oil and gas producers to 75%, among the highest in the world. The British chancellor also extended the tax to 2028 from 2025 and expanded it to electricity generators with a levy of 45% in an effort to raise tens of billions of pounds to plug a major hole in public finances.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:21 IST
UK's Hunt set to extend energy windfall tax by one year -sources

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a one-year extension of a windfall levy on energy firms' profits in this week's budget, industry sources briefed on the move said.

The energy profit levy (EPL) was introduced in May 2022 after a jump in energy prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hunt raised the tax in November 2022 from its initial 25% rate to 35%, bringing the overall tax burden on North Sea oil and gas producers to 75%, among the highest in the world.

The British chancellor also extended the tax to 2028 from 2025 and expanded it to electricity generators with a levy of 45% in an effort to raise tens of billions of pounds to plug a major hole in public finances. In his annual tax-and-spend speech on Wednesday, Hunt is expected to extend the levy by one more year to 2029, the three sources told Reuters.

The tax rate, as well as a 29% investment allowance in the windfall tax that allows companies to offset spending, would remain unchanged, the sources said. Britain's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Sea producers have warned in the past that the higher levy would lead to lower investment in the country's oil and gas output. Over the weekend, Hunt sought to dampen speculation about big pre-election tax cuts in this week's budget, saying there had been a worsening in the economic outlook, but he hinted at some help for voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global
3
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
4
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024