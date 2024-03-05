Dutch parliament votes for four new nuclear plants instead of two

The Dutch parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a motion that proposed building four new nuclear plants instead of two. The motion said the two extra nuclear plants should be ready to use from 2040 onwards.

The outgoing government had already decided in 2022 to build two new nuclear plants by 2035 and has now been tasked to develop a plan to build two extra plants. The plants will play an important role in the country's energy transition as it aims to make its power production carbon neutral by 2040.

