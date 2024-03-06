China urges Dutch media to uphold 'correct position' on Taiwan

China's embassy in the Netherlands urged a Dutch media outlet on Wednesday to uphold "the correct position" on issues involving China's sovereignty, after it broadcast an interview with Taiwan authorities.

The embassy urged the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation to "promptly eliminate erroneous influences, and refrain from setting up a stage for 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces".

