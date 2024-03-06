China urges Dutch media to uphold 'correct position' on Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China's embassy in the Netherlands urged a Dutch media outlet on Wednesday to uphold "the correct position" on issues involving China's sovereignty, after it broadcast an interview with Taiwan authorities.
The embassy urged the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation to "promptly eliminate erroneous influences, and refrain from setting up a stage for 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Dutch
- Taiwan
- Netherlands
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China ready to work with EU to uphold free trade, multilateralism, foreign minister says
China ready to work with EU to uphold free trade, multilateralism, foreign minister says
Taiwan minister: China coast guard has triggered panic by boarding Taiwan tourist boat
Taiwan minister says China coast guard triggers panic by boarding Taiwan tourist boat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks struggle even as China slashes rates