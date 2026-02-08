E-Rickshaw Battery Explosion Injures Family in Khurja Nagar
An e-rickshaw battery explosion injured five family members, including two women and a newborn, in Khurja Nagar. The incident happened around 5 am as the family slept, causing a fire. The injured, including Roshan Lal and family, were hospitalized. Police are investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
An e-rickshaw battery explosion left five family members injured in Khurja Nagar, according to local authorities. The incident occurred at approximately 5 am in the Nehrupur locality while the family was asleep, causing considerable damage due to the ensuing fire.
The injured individuals have been identified as Roshan Lal, his son Rohit Kumar, daughter-in-law Anjali, a newborn grandson, and Lal's daughter Meenakshi. They suffered burns and were quickly transported to a nearby hospital following the blast.
Police, led by Khurja Nagar station's SHO Dharmendra Singh, are currently investigating the explosion to determine its cause and ensure the safety of local residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt doesn't want to fire single bullet and will welcome Maoists who surrender with red carpet: HM Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.
Blaze Fury: Major Fires Ravage State Districts
Dramatic Police Encounter: Hospital and Mall Shooting Sprees Halted
Mass Illness Strikes Tribal School: 70 Students Hospitalized
1 held in AAP leader Lucky Oberoi murder case after exchange of fire in Amritsar: Punjab Police.