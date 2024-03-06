Man shot dead by criminals in Bihar's Katihar, accused arrested

Neeraj Paswan, a resident of Driver Tola under the Nagar police station area of Katihar district, was shot and injured by criminals, according to the police. He was brought to the hospital for treatment and was declared dead by the doctors. "One criminal involved in the incident was arrested with four weapons and raids are being conducted to arrest others. The case is being investigated by the Katihar SP," the police officials said in a statement.

Earlier on February 29, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested one person involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali. Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said. The absconding two accused will be arrested soon, he added. The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana Police.

The arrested person, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Nannu, associate of of Davinder Bambiha Gang. These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim. (ANI)

