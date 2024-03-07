Tesla says German plant to remain without power until end of next week
Updated: 07-03-2024
Tesla's plant in Germany is expected to remain without electricity until the end of next week, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday, after a suspected arson attack on the company's gigafactory outside Berlin halted production.
