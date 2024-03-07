Uttarakhand CM Dhami performs consecration ritual of deities at his official residence

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday performed the consecration ritual of the deities placed in the temple situated at his official residence complex. On this occasion, the Chief Minister performed havan and puja with full rituals and prayed for the happiness, and prosperity of all the people of the state and progress of the state.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released booklets related to the action plan prepared in connection with the preparation of Strong Uttarakhand Road Map - Short, Medium and Long Term Departmental Action Plans and Strong Uttarakhand in the camp office auditorium. While addressing the booklet release programme, the Chief Minister said that under the ambitious vision and strong guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is fully dedicated to the inclusive development of the state.

Before that, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Nari Shakti' Mahotsav in Dehradun on the eve of International Women's Day. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the state capital.

Addressing the gathering, he talked about his government's decision to provide 30 per cent horizontal reservation to local women in state government services. The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a total of 600 schemes worth Rs 1055.57 crore. Of these, 270 schemes worth Rs 617.05 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stone of 330 schemes worth Rs 438.52 crore was laid.

Meanwhile, all the priests of Chardham conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Uttarakhand. The meeting took place at the Secretariat, where the priests emphasised the necessity of a uniform civil code, stating that it is the need of the hour to give equal rights to the citizens of the state and to maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

