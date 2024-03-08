PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Assam from today, to inaugurate several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam commencing on Friday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. PM Modi will arrive in Kaziranga on Friday evening, and he will stay overnight in the national park, a UNESCO Heritage Site renowned for its one-horned rhinos.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a press conference on Thursday said that the PM will arrive in the state on Friday evening and is scheduled to spend at least two hours in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. "On Friday, at 4 pm PM Modi will arrive at Tezpur airport and will directly go to Kaziranga. On March 9, at around 5:30 am, he will visit Kaziranga National Park and will spend 2 hours. He will go to Arunachal Pradesh from Kaziranga. After attending two programs in Arunachal Pradesh he will again visit Jorhat at around 1:30 pm..." the Assam CM said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College under the PM-DIVINE scheme on Saturday. "PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of Rs 768 crores. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore. PM Modi will inaugurate the project with a cost of Rs 3,992 crores project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati..." Assam CM added.

PM Modi will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both centre and state governments. In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and address a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat.

On March 9, he will take a Jeep Safari or elephant ride inside the national park. In view of PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9. (ANI)

