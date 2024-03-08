Resolve sewage-related problems in Delhi within 48 hours, Atishi writes to Chief Secretary

Delhi Minister Atishi said that she has given strict directions to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to resolve problems about sewage in the national capital in 48 hours and ensure that long-term solutions are initiated within a week. "Am receiving complaints from all over Delhi regarding sewer overflow, water contamination and water pipeline leakages. Have given strict directions to Chief Secretary to resolve these problems within 48 hours and to ensure that long term solutions are initiated within a week," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.

In a letter attached with the post, Atishi who heads the Delhi Jal Board said that she is also enclosing 80 complaints regarding "sewer overflow, water contamination and water pipeline leakage" that she has received throughout the day. She added that she has received hundreds of such complaints in the last week. Atishi also mentioned that the grievance redressal portal for the Delhi Jal Board has more than 10000 unresolved complaints and she is "shocked" that corrective measures have not been taken in response to these complaints.

"I have brought many of these complaints to the notice of CEO DJB, but the situation on the ground hasn't changed. I am shocked that senior DJB officers have not been able to take any long term corrective action in the matter despite recurring complaints. In absence of an effective public grievance system, the people of Delhi are being forced to live in inhuman conditions," the Delhi Minister said. "I have on several occasions directed CEO-DJB, Member (Water), Member (Finance), Member (Drainage), CEs and other officers to undertake regular ground visits in order to understand the nature of recurrent problems being faced by the public," she added.

The Water Minister further complained that despite her instruction, she has not received any inspection report from any of the officials from the Delhi Jal Board and hence she is forced to write to the Chief Secretary to get the issues resolved. "Despite my instructions that inspection reports of the CEO, Chief Engineers and other officers have to be sent to me every Monday, I have not received a single inspection report. It almost seems as if the DJB wants the residents of Delhi to live with overflowing sewers, contaminated water supply and leaking water pipelines," Atishi said.

"Since sending the complaints to CEO DJB and to the Members in DJB has borne no results, I will now be sending all DJB related complaints to you. It is now your responsibility to resolve these issues. Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that short term resolution to each of the issues must be done in 48 hours, and long term solution to be initiated within one week," she added. (ANI)

