Action taken against Delhi police officer seen hitting people offering Namaz in video: DCP Manoj Kumar Meena

Hours after a video went viral in which a Delhi Police officer was seen hitting people offering namaz on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Manoj Kumar Meena said that action has been taken against the police official and the police post-in-charge has been suspended. "Action has been taken against the police official seen in the viral video. The police post in-charge has been suspended. Disciplinary action is being taken. The situation has been normalized," the DCP said speaking to ANI after the video went viral.

Meena further said that they have spoken with the locals in the area and asked them to maintain the law and order situation in the place. "Along with the local people, we have given the message that the law and order situation in the area needs to be maintained. Many people have left this area and traffic has been opened. We are acting in coordination with the locals," the DCP said.

Meena further said that police officials are holding a conversation with the locals who are present in the area and persuading them to leave the spot. "The gathering which was there earlier has now been reduced. We are holding conversations with those who are left," he said."

Earlier in the day, a video shot went viral in which a police personnel in Delhi's Inderlok was seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road by allegedly hitting them while they were offering namaz. He was also seen getting involved in a scuffle with the locals. (ANI)

