Left Menu

Action taken against Delhi police officer seen hitting people offering Namaz in video: DCP Manoj Kumar Meena

"Action has been taken against the police official seen in the viral video. The police post in-charge has been suspended. Disciplinary action is being taken. The situation has been normalized," the DCP said speaking to ANI after the video went viral.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:25 IST
Action taken against Delhi police officer seen hitting people offering Namaz in video: DCP Manoj Kumar Meena
DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after a video went viral in which a Delhi Police officer was seen hitting people offering namaz on the road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Manoj Kumar Meena said that action has been taken against the police official and the police post-in-charge has been suspended. "Action has been taken against the police official seen in the viral video. The police post in-charge has been suspended. Disciplinary action is being taken. The situation has been normalized," the DCP said speaking to ANI after the video went viral.

Meena further said that they have spoken with the locals in the area and asked them to maintain the law and order situation in the place. "Along with the local people, we have given the message that the law and order situation in the area needs to be maintained. Many people have left this area and traffic has been opened. We are acting in coordination with the locals," the DCP said.

Meena further said that police officials are holding a conversation with the locals who are present in the area and persuading them to leave the spot. "The gathering which was there earlier has now been reduced. We are holding conversations with those who are left," he said."

Earlier in the day, a video shot went viral in which a police personnel in Delhi's Inderlok was seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road by allegedly hitting them while they were offering namaz. He was also seen getting involved in a scuffle with the locals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024