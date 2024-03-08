Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:33 IST
PM Modi to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10. "On March 8, the Prime Minister will travel to Assam. On March 9th, at around 5:45 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Kaziranga National Park. At 10:30 AM, in Itanagar, he will participate in 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme, where he will dedicate Sela Tunnel to the nation and launch about Rs 10,000 crore worth UNNATI scheme," as per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. "Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Jorhat at around 12:15 PM and unveil the magnificent statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. He will also participate in a public programme in Jorhat, and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam," the release said.

After that, the Prime Minister will travel to Siliguri, West Bengal and participate in a public programme at around 3:45 PM. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 4500 crore in West Bengal. At around 7 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi. On March 10th, at around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi and will disburse the first installment under Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024