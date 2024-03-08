PM Modi to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh from March 8 to 10. "On March 8, the Prime Minister will travel to Assam. On March 9th, at around 5:45 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Kaziranga National Park. At 10:30 AM, in Itanagar, he will participate in 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme, where he will dedicate Sela Tunnel to the nation and launch about Rs 10,000 crore worth UNNATI scheme," as per a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the programme, he will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. "Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Jorhat at around 12:15 PM and unveil the magnificent statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. He will also participate in a public programme in Jorhat, and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Assam," the release said.

After that, the Prime Minister will travel to Siliguri, West Bengal and participate in a public programme at around 3:45 PM. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 4500 crore in West Bengal. At around 7 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi. On March 10th, at around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Varanasi and will disburse the first installment under Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)