"PM Modi delivered on another commitment...": Amit Shah after Centre notifies CAA rules

With the Centre notifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the notification will enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realized the promise of the makers of the constitution to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANi). Image Credit: ANI
With the Centre notifying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the notification will enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realized the promise of the makers of the constitution to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries. "The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation," Shah said in a post on X.

"With this notification PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realized the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians living in those countries," he added. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighboring countries--Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, of six minority communities there.

The CAA removes legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship. It gives a dignified life to refugees "who have suffered for decades". Citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity, officials said, adding that it will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights. The notification stated that every application made by the applicant under sub-rule (1) shall have a declaration to the effect that the citizenship of the origin country shall stand renounced irrevocably in the event of his application being approved and that the person shall not raise any claim on it in the future.

The notification specified the details of the steps and process required to apply for eligible persons for Indian citizenship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

