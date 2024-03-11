Kerala: UDF to protest against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act tomorrow

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organize protests across the state on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government. UDF Chairman and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said in a press release that they will go ahead with widespread agitation programs.

The Congress and the UDF will resist the efforts of the Sangh Parivar forces to reap political gains by creating division and fear among the people. The law will not be allowed to be enforced under any circumstances, he added. Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Assam after the central government notified the implementation of the CAA on Monday.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) burned a copy of the CAA in Guwahati and other parts of the state on Monday evening, protesting against the Center's move to implement the CAA. AASU leadership said that they will continue their non-violent movement against the CAA across the state.

On the other hand, the President of the AAP, Assam unit, Dr Bhaben Choudhury on Monday said that the Modi government's push for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amidst economic turmoil is a blatant attempt to distract from real issues. "Instead of addressing unemployment and inflation, they prioritise creating a vote bank. Assam and the Northeast, already burdened with migration, stand united against this betrayal," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.

Union Home Ministry announced the notification of rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

