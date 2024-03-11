Left Menu

Kerala: UDF to protest against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act tomorrow

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organize protests across the state on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 22:50 IST
Kerala: UDF to protest against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act tomorrow
LoP in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organize protests across the state on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government. UDF Chairman and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said in a press release that they will go ahead with widespread agitation programs.

The Congress and the UDF will resist the efforts of the Sangh Parivar forces to reap political gains by creating division and fear among the people. The law will not be allowed to be enforced under any circumstances, he added. Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Assam after the central government notified the implementation of the CAA on Monday.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) burned a copy of the CAA in Guwahati and other parts of the state on Monday evening, protesting against the Center's move to implement the CAA. AASU leadership said that they will continue their non-violent movement against the CAA across the state.

On the other hand, the President of the AAP, Assam unit, Dr Bhaben Choudhury on Monday said that the Modi government's push for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amidst economic turmoil is a blatant attempt to distract from real issues. "Instead of addressing unemployment and inflation, they prioritise creating a vote bank. Assam and the Northeast, already burdened with migration, stand united against this betrayal," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.

Union Home Ministry announced the notification of rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024