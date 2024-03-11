CM Yogi hails Centre's decision to implement CAA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hailed the Central government's decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country, calling it a historic decision that brings joy to humanity. In his message on his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "The decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of the suffering humanity is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and to Home Minister Amit Shahji for taking this decision, which brings joy to humanity. Hearty congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who are going to get Indian citizenship under this Act!"

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It's notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far. (ANI)

