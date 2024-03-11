Left Menu

Delhi Haj Committee chairman welcomes CAA, emphasizes act aims to grant citizenship

Delhi Hajj Committee chief Kausar Jahan on Monday welcomed the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:47 IST
Delhi Haj Committee chairman welcomes CAA, emphasizes act aims to grant citizenship
Delhi Hajj Committee Chief Kausar Jahan (Image/ANI).
Delhi Hajj Committee chief Kausar Jahan on Monday welcomed the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019. Jahan said, "I welcome this decision. This is an act to give citizenship and not take it away. The condition of Non-Muslims in our neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is not good. If the government wants to give them a respectful life, what is the problem with it?"

She further thanked PM Modi and said that the Muslim community will not be going to face any problems because of this act. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Under the Citizenship Act of 1955, Indian citizenship by registration or naturalization is granted to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in nine states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. It's notable that authorities in districts of Assam and West Bengal, both politically sensitive regions on this matter, have not been empowered with these citizenship-granting authorities thus far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

