ED conducts searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Hazaribagh, in cases related to alleged land and transfer-posting scams. Following a raid conducted by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at her properties in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the Congress MLA Amba Prasad asserted that she was approached by the BJP with an offer to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which she denied.

"They (ED) came early in the morning, and from there, it was just a whole day of torture. They made me stand in a place for hours. I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized," Prasad said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday. "So many people coming from the RSS side also pressurized me to contest from Chatra. I ignored that also. They see me as a very strong candidate in Hazaribag because we are continuously winning Barkagaon seats. We are from Congress, not from BJP. So easy target," she said.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency, as per sources. Based on the complaint, the Deputy Director-level officer of ED had sought information about all the FIRs registered against Amba Prasad from Jharkhand Police.

In its letter, ED also asked the state police whether any case of predicative offence was registered against Amba Prasad or not. After the ED's correspondence, the police sent the list of cases registered against Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad to the ED's zonal office.

The 36-year-old legislator represents the Barkagaon Assembly seat in Hazaribag district. In a post on X the MLA on Wednesday posted a picture of herself waving the victory sign with the quote "Satyamev Jayate" (Truth always wins). (ANI)

