Himachal CM Sukhu launches new system for approval of building blueprints

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Auto-DCR (Developments Control Regulation) Building Permission System that will automate the process of building plan scrutiny and approval of blueprints and designs of the buildings on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Auto-DCR (Developments Control Regulation) Building Permission System that will automate the process of building plan scrutiny and approval of blueprints and designs of the buildings on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that it will not only ensure transparency but also accountability in the building permit process and approval of building maps, read a statement.

Another feature will be that the registered architect is authorized to give permission and approval for construction of residential accommodation in an area of upto 500 Sq. feet. This will provide much relief to the people as they will not have to go to the office of TCP for approvals of residential accommodation, said Sukhu. He said that from today onwards, the applicants can apply on the online DCR system within all the planning areas under Town and Country Planning (TCP) and in six Urban Local Bodies, viz: MC, Shimla, Solan, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), Municipal Council Theog and Baddi and Nagar panchayat Arki can apply online on the portal.

The Chief Minister said that this will further help to streamline the building permit process and reduce the time and effort required for the planned scrutiny and approval. (ANI)

