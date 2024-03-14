Yemen's Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported, US says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-03-2024 08:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 08:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CENTCOM
- Yemen
- Iranian
- The U.S. Central Command
- Houthi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ship earlier attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels sinks in the Red Sea
A ship earlier attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials say, reports AP.
Yemen's Houthis say they will continue sinking British ships
UKMTO receives report of incident 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Aden
Ships entering Yemeni waters must obtain permit, Houthi minister says