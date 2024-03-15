China willing to work with Angola on infrastructure, economic diversification, President Xi says

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Angolan President Joao Lourenco that China is willing to work with the African oil producer on key infrastructure projects, state media reported on Friday.

The two nations have agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and Chinese firms would go to Angola to help modernize its agricultural sector and industry as it seeks to diversify its economy.

