China willing to work with Angola on infrastructure, economic diversification, President Xi says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:20 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Angolan President Joao Lourenco that China is willing to work with the African oil producer on key infrastructure projects, state media reported on Friday.
The two nations have agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and Chinese firms would go to Angola to help modernize its agricultural sector and industry as it seeks to diversify its economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Joao Lourenco
- Xi Jinping
- African
- Chinese
- Angola
- Angolan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
African Development Fund donates $46.02M to implement Borana Resilient Water Development
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as Pakistan's PM
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices
Bill & Melinda Gates commits $6M to African Water Facility to support AUSII
African Development Fund commits $12M to African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation