Kuwaiti oil company Q8 to buy 50% stake in Italian biodiesel producer EcoFox
The Italian branch of the Kuwaiti oil company Q8 said on Saturday that it signed an agreement to buy a 50% stake in Italian biodiesel producer, EcoFox.
"This deal constitutes a pioneering step to develop, produce and distribute sustainable organic fuels in line with the goals of reducing carbon emissions in fuels," Kuwait's oil ministry posted on X, without disclosing the amount of the deal.
