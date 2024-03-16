Left Menu

Around 40 injured after boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, no casualties reported

"A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak," Dr. Yadav said.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:49 IST
Visuals from Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 40 people were injured in a factory in Haryana's Rewari after a boiler blast on Saturday evening, officials said. The incident took place in the Dharuhera area of the city.

The injured have been admitted to the Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari and no casualties have been reported as of now. Upon receiving the information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the trauma centre in Rewari.

Parmod Kumar, City Police Station, said, "We received information that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

