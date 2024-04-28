Odisha's Heritage, Language Under Threat, Warns PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that Odisha's identity and its language are under threat and people of the state will not tolerate this any longer.

Modi made this assertion in an interview with a news channel, a part of which was shared by the BJP on X.

The BJP should get a chance to serve the people of Odisha, the prime minister said. "Odisha's identity, its language and literature are in crisis today. The BJD government has worsened the situation in the state. The people will not tolerate this for much longer. This time there will be a change in Odisha," Modi said in the interview with CNBC TV18.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in the state.

The clipping of Modi's interview was shared by the BJP on Sunday when the state observed 'Swabhiman (self-esteem) Divas' on the occasion of the 176th birth anniversary of 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das, an icon of the state.

Das was the founder of Utkal Sammilani, the architect of Odia movement, and a pioneer in the field of industrial development. He was also instrumental in the formation of a separate Odisha state in 1936.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJD leader and former bureaucrat VK Pandian and several others went to Satyabhamapur village near Salepur in Cuttack district to pay their tribute at the statue of Madhusudan Das during the day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also paid floral tribute at the statue of Das.

"I pay my respects to Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary. His invaluable contribution towards the creation of a separate Odisha state, promotion of industry, education, literature and the protection of the Odia community is memorable," Patnaik said in a post on X.

