"They divided country": BJP leader Dushyant Gautam attacks Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dushyant Gautam has lauched a scathing attack on Congress and said the problem with the Congress party is that the party considers other parties as fools. "The problem with Congress is that they think only they are smart and others are fools... To become the Prime Minister after independence, they divided the country. Is this their love for the country?... They need to learn what love is..." said BJP leader Dushyant Gautam

Speaking further on the seven phases for general election amid opposition allegations, Gautam said "Elections have always been conducted in 6-7 phases, even during their governments. Law and order is the duty of the EC and they will do their part well, everyone has faith in the EC..." Meanwhile, Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took a dig at the central government over the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates by the Election Commission in seven stages, saying that before implementing the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', at least one election should be held in a single phase.

"Before we try to attempt 'One Nation, One Election', can we at least try 'One Election, One Phase'?" the Makkal Needhi Maiam president posted on X. Earlier, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

In Phase 1, which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26 which will see voting in 89 constituencies. The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase 96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13. Phase 5 will see polling on 49 Lok Sabha seats with elections on May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. (ANI)

