4 arrested for duping Delhi man of Rs 16 lakh in gold trading scam

According to Delhi police, "The 4 scammers were arrested after raids were conducted in Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab by the Cyber Police, Outer North District."

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:02 IST
Devices recovered from the accused in the gold trading scam (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi-based businessman of Rs 16 lakh in an online "gold trading" scam, said police on Monday. According to Delhi police, "The 4 scammers were arrested after raids were conducted in Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab by the Cyber Police, Outer North District."

The scammers were arrested in connection with a pan-India online gold trading scam run by cybercriminals under a criminal conspiracy to cheat people. "In this module, the scamsters allured the complainant on a WhatsApp group to invest in gold trading through an application called "GBL Gold" that was being operated by scammers outside the country," said police.

The police further said that the fictitious website of the GBL Gold application used in the scam was designed by crooks operating from China and was shared through WhatsApp and Telegram IDs whose IP addresses were those of Huwai, China. The module was formed and modulated in China. "The money obtained from the scam was being transferred into accounts handled by the fraudsters and then siphoned using USDT, Crypto and other such apps to evade agencies, " said the police.

The police said that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is in the process of tracing all India-related links related to the fraud and is determining the exact amount of the scam. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) was established by MHA in New Delhi to provide a framework and eco-system for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to deal with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

