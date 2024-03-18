"ECI does things to ensure free and fair elections, no political body should interfere": Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday reacted to the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police and Home Secretaries in six states and said that the Election Commission is a constitutional body that does things to ensure free and fair elections. Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said, "The Election Commission is a constitutional body. It does things in its own way to ensure free and fair elections. Is it necessary to speak on everything?"

Taking a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister, Giriraj Singh said, "Am I Arvind Kejriwal that I would question every constitutional body? No political party should interfere in this. There is nothing like a government in Bengal." This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders on Monday for the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The DGP had been in the spotlight after the BJP and other opposition parties criticised the Bengal police for alleged inaction in giving justice to the victims of Sandeshkhali. The Sandeshkhali area had been witnessing unrest after women protestors sought justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The ECI also issued orders for the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal along with some other senior officials from various states. The poll body ordered the removal of certain key officials from six states in what it termed a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections.

Home Secretaries in six states--namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand--have been asked to step down. Additionally, the secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Kolkata, Vivek Sahay, was appointed as the DGP of West Bengal on Monday, following the removal of the previous DGP, Rajeev Kumar, by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)