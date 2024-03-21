Left Menu

Mexico reaches agreement with Venezuela to deport migrants

Venezuelan brewers Empresas Polar and state oil firm PDVSA, and Mexican breadmaker Bimbo and retailer FEMSA are among the companies participating in the program, Barcena said. The companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:56 IST
Mexico reaches agreement with Venezuela to deport migrants

Mexico has signed an agreement with Venezuela to deport migrants and reached deals with Mexican and Venezuelan companies to employ them, Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena told a news conference on Thursday.

Venezuelans have been among the largest groups of migrants arriving in Mexico on their way to the United States, as they seek to flee their country's political and economic crisis. There are 4,000-5,000 Venezuelan migrants currently stranded in Mexico, mostly in the city of Tijuana.

U.S. citizens are increasingly concerned about migrants reaching their borders, with a Reuters-Ipsos poll earlier this year finding that 17% considered the issue was the most important problem facing the country, up 11% from December. Venezuela's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

"The plan lacks legal basis," said Enrique Lucero, the municipal director of migrant care in Tijuana. Lucero called on authorities to normalize migration routes for people seeking asylum in the United States.

The Mexican government said it will give migrants in the country around $110 a month, part of a program in which they will also have the opportunity to work for different companies in both countries. Venezuelan brewers Empresas Polar and state oil firm PDVSA, and Mexican breadmaker Bimbo and retailer FEMSA are among the companies participating in the program, Barcena said.

The companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024