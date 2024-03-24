Left Menu

Ukraine boosts power imports, halts export after Russian attack on energy system

Ukraine sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports on Sunday after a series of missile and drone attacks on the country's energy system, the energy ministry said. No exports are expected," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine imported 3,300 Mwh a day before the attack on March 22, with exports of 2,148 Mwh. Generating and transmission facilities were attacked by Russia on Friday, causing significant blackouts in many regions.

Ukraine sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports on Sunday after a series of missile and drone attacks on the country's energy system, the energy ministry said. "For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 14,900 megawatt hour (Mwh). No exports are expected," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine imported 3,300 Mwh a day before the attack on March 22, with exports of 2,148 Mwh. Generating and transmission facilities were attacked by Russia on Friday, causing significant blackouts in many regions. Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were also attacked and on this Sunday morning.

The ministry said Russians had attempted to hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. "Equipment caught fire and the facility was de-energised. There were no casualties. The consequences are being assessed," the ministry said.

It said that as a result power lines in the Kyiv region were damaged and 1,400 households in two settlements had lost power.

