Ukraine keeps power imports at a high level on Monday, sees no exports
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-03-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 13:56 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is maintaining electricity imports at a high level on Monday and plans no power exports after Russian attacks on the energy sector, Ukrainian energy ministry said.
Russia attacked Ukrainian generating and transmission facilities last week and over the weekend, causing significant blackouts in many regions.
