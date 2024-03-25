Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open, Boeing rally caps losses on Dow

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open, Boeing rally caps losses on Dow

Wall Street's main indexes kicked off the holiday-shortened week lower on Monday, as investors looked ahead to commentary from Federal Reserve officials and key inflation data, while Boeing gained after the planemaker said its CEO would be stepping down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.36 points, or 0.17%, at the open, to 39,410.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.66 points, or 0.28%, at 5,219.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.52 points, or 0.57%, to 16,335.30 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024