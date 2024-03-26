UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza
Britain's Royal Air Force airdropped more than 10 metric tons of food supplies into Gaza for the first time on Monday, Britain's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The aid, which consists of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula, will support the people of Gaza," the ministry said.
