UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 05:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 05:45 IST
UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza

Britain's Royal Air Force airdropped more than 10 metric tons of food supplies into Gaza for the first time on Monday, Britain's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The aid, which consists of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula, will support the people of Gaza," the ministry said.

