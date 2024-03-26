Fire breaks out on sixth floor of commercial building in Mumbai

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a commercial building in Mulund West, Mumbai on Tuesday. Fire officials said 5 fire tenders reached the spot shortly after to douse the blaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Fire services are conducting operations to rescue stranded persons.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

