Russia's prosecutor general: key enterprises should be equipped with anti-drone defences
Russia's prosecutor general called on Tuesday for strategic enterprises to be supplied with anti-drone defences, state news agency TASS reported.
Ukraine has in recent months stepped up drone stikes against Russian economic targets, including oil refineries. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Alex Richardson)
