PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 19:59 IST
Arrangements in place for wheat procurement from Apr 1: Official
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixabay
Necessary arrangements are in place for the procurement of wheat from April 1, said Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday.

In view of the coming Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), Verma held a meeting through video conferencing with the officers of the procurement agencies as well as deputy commissioners to take stock of the procurement arrangements.

Procurement is beginning from April 1 and all the necessary arrangements have been made in this regard, he said in a statement.

Verma said wheat has been sown over 35.07 lakh hectares in Punjab and the output is expected to be 161.30 lakh metric tonne.

Out of the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 30,776 crore, a sum of Rs 27,077.91 crore has been received for the month of April, he said.

The balance amount for the month of May will be received soon, said Verma.

The Punjab Mandi Board has announced that 1,908 purchase centres would be allotted to various agencies as per the advice of procurement agencies.

The Chief Secretary directed the DCs to ensure that farmers face no hassles during the procurement. There must be prompt payment to farmers in a hassle-free manner, said Verma.

