"My security is intertwined with safety of public...," UP CM Yogi at Prabuddh Varg Sammelan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister addressed Prabuddhvarg (Intellectual) Sammelan in Gautam Buddha Nagar stating that there is no greater joy than seeing the people content. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the happiness of the people is of paramount importance to the current government

Addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan held at GL Bajaj Auditorium, Knowledge Park, the CM remarked, "Some say we fearlessly take action against criminals. However, I assert that my security is intertwined with the safety of the public. While there were governments that imposed curfews, ours is dedicated to organizing grand Kanwar Yatras. They favoured curfews; we prioritize public welfare." "The positive transformation witnessed within the country over the last decade is truly remarkable. On one hand, there's a selfish family that has brought a curse upon Gautam Buddha Nagar, while on the other, there's Modi's family tirelessly working towards development in Noida." He added.

The CM appealed to the voters to ensure the re-election of Mahesh Sharma from Noida to the House for the third consecutive term. Yogi Adityanath reflected on the past, stating, "This is the same district that was once considered cursed for Chief Ministers before 2017. I couldn't comprehend why Gautam Buddha Nagar, despite being a part of UP, was associated with such negativity for Chief Ministers. Upon investigation, I realized that it was cursed due to the bureaucracy exploiting the people and enriching itself and its associates."

"Arriving here in 2017, I witnessed the challenges firsthand. Public representatives diligently presented all the issues before me, emphasizing that if solutions were found, Gautam Buddha Nagar could not only carve out a new identity but also propel UP as a growth engine for the nation," Yogi remarked. The CM recounted his interactions, saying, "Wherever I went, certain officers would approach me, expressing their grievances. They mentioned having invested in flats in Noida for their elderly parents years ago, yet despite the passage of 10, 12, or even 15 years, they hadn't received possession. We instructed the authorities to promptly implement the committee report and ensure that every buyer receives their rightful property. The result of everyone's positive efforts is evident today, with Uttar Pradesh being recognized in a new light."

Highlighting the exemplary conduct of BJP public representatives, the CM remarked, "They serve as role models for those who uphold the principles of democracy." The CM recounted an incident during the pandemic, stating, "Land was allocated to an establishment amidst their challenges of Covid. Towards the end of 2022, they approached me for the inauguration. I was astounded by how quickly the Center, which incurred costs amounting to thousands of crores, was completed. Upon inquiry, I discovered that it was indeed ready. Its completion will pave the way for new investment proposals worth Rs 40 thousand crore and provide employment opportunities for thousands of individuals."

The CM elaborated, "I instructed to invite all public representatives before my arrival, to which the individual from the establishment expressed surprise, remarking that there are MPs and MLAs in Noida as well. I was taken aback, and he explained that in the state and region where I have spent my entire life if I had made such a significant investment, people would have made my life miserable. However, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, no MP or MLA approached him to take credit for the work. This underscores the importance of electing competent and honest public representatives, as they foster a positive environment." The CM highlighted the shift in investment trends, noting that while investments previously migrated from the region, over the past seven years, investments have been flowing in from across the globe. "If Modi ji is given a third term, within three years, we will position India as the third-largest economy globally. Uttar Pradesh and Noida will play pivotal roles in achieving this objective," he asserted.

The CM further highlighted the significance of the Jewar airport, the largest in South Asia, which is set to catalyze economic growth. He remarked, "Before 2017, the mere mention of 'jewellery' instilled fear. However, with the advent of the Jewar airport, the narrative has shifted. This airport is now attracting investments and is projected to boost Uttar Pradesh's economy by Rs 1 lakh crore within a few years." Emphasizing that Gautam Buddha Nagar is a district flourishing with positive momentum, the CM said that everyone here will have to become Dr. Mahesh Sharma, they will have to fight the elections, but they should not be overconfident. "Wars and elections demand complete vigilance, strength, and caution," he stated.

"Every vote must be cast in favour of Dr. Mahesh Sharma. Among the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, symbolizing beads in Modi ji's garland, Gautam Buddha Nagar should contribute the highest number of votes. With maximum investments pouring in and comprehensive economic progress, the district offers abundant opportunities." The CM highlighted the multitude of developments in Noida, including the Metro, Dedicated Freight Corridor's Eastern-Western Junction, Airport, Medical Device Park, Film City, and the district's distinction of having the highest per capita income.

He urged residents to break the past curse by participating in the electoral process and casting their votes. (ANI)

