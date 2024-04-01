Yogi Adityanath calls on intellectuals to spread awareness of the power of vote

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, campaigned for the BJP candidates in three pivotal districts - Hathras, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddha Nagar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and urged intellectuals to engage in grassroots outreach within their respective constituencies, elucidating the significance of each vote to the populace. Commencing his whirlwind election tour with a Prabudha Sammelan in Hathras, CM Yogi fervently appealed for support towards the party candidate. Subsequently, he addressed Prabudhha Jan Sammelan in Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar, urging the intelligentsia to engage in grassroots outreach within their respective constituencies, elucidating the significance of each vote to the populace.

Furthermore, CM Yogi admonished previous governments for fostering state-wide anarchy through their divisive 'riot policy'. He asserted that upon securing victory across all 80 seats', Prime Minister Modi would be adorned with a garland embellished with' 80 beads'.

Speaking to intellectuals in Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed, "Under Modi's leadership, a developed India with comprehensive progress is assured. In this envisioned developed India, every individual, regardless of caste or community, should be respected and provided equal opportunities for advancement without bias". Adityanath stressed the need for equal protection for women and traders as well as the rule of law. He advocated eradicating casteism and nepotism and emphasized inclusive development as the cornerstone of a developed nation.

Asserting that Modi's assurances have materialized at the grassroots level, Adityanath highlighted the nation's widespread trust in 'Modi's Guarantee'. He argued that those who point fingers at Modi, impede India's advancement by putting barriers. Adityanath called for removing such obstacles, urging collective efforts to realize the vision of a secure and prosperous India under Modi's leadership.

Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed for support for party candidate Anup Valmiki 'Pradhan' in the upcoming elections. Addressing intellectuals in Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in winning all '80 seats' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for Uttar Pradesh. He declared that Prime Minister Modi would be honoured with a symbolic 'garland of 80 beads' this time.

Adityanath lamented the state's past turmoil, attributing it to the riotous policies of previous administrations. He highlighted the pervasive sense of insecurity stemming from frequent riots, curfews, and lawlessness, which endangered both women and business interests. Adityanath pointed to Bulandshahr as emblematic of this chaos and terror. However, he noted a significant shift, asserting that under current governance, the once-dominant fear among ordinary citizens has shifted to criminals and thugs. He appealed to the electorate to support party candidate Bhola Singh in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the enlightened citizens of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that he finds contentment in people's happiness. There is no greater source of joy for him than the welfare of the people. CM Yogi asserted that his safety is intertwined with the populace's safety. Contrasting the previous administration's imposition of curfews with the current government's organization of the grand Kanwar Yatra, Adityanath emphasized a shift from prioritizing curfews to prioritizing public welfare. "The positive transformation witnessed in the country over the past decade is remarkable. On the one hand, some self-serving families bring curses upon Gautam Buddha Nagar. On the other, Modi's family engages in developmental activities in Noida without being concerned about political power", he stated. The CM appealed for the election of Dr Mahesh Sharma from Noida for the third consecutive term.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

