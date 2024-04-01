IPL SCOREBOARD: MI vs RR

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Tim David b Kwena Maphaka 10 Jos Buttler c Chawla b Akash Madhwal 13 Sanju Samson b Akash Madhwal 12 Riyan Parag not out 54 Ravichandran Ashwin c Tilak Varma b Akash Madhwal 16 Shubham Dubey not out 8 Extras: (b-2, lb-2, w-10) 14 Total: 127/4 in 15.3 overs Fall of wickets: 10-1, 42-2, 48-3, 88-4 Bowling: Kwena Maphaka 2-0-23-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-20-3, Gerald Coetzee 2.3-0-36-0, Piyush Chawla 3-0-18-0.

