Lawyer files complaint against Sunita Kejriwal and others for sharing court proceedings on social media

A lawyer has filed a complaint with the District judge (Headquarters) seeking inquiry and action against Sunita Kejriwal and other leaders into the alleged sharing of virtual hearing recordings when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced physically before the CBI Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Complainant Vaibhav Singh has claimed that the hearing was recorded. It was circulated on social media platforms by Sunita Kejriwal and other political leaders.

He has also sent a legal notice to social media platforms to take down the video related to court proceedings in this matter. The complainant has requested to set up a detailed inquiry into this matter and take appropriate action against all the persons/political parties for wilfully and deliberately disobeying the Video Conferencing Rules dated October 26, 2021, of this Court, notified by Notification No. 348/Rules/DHC to consolidate, unify and streamline the procedure relating to the use of video conferencing for Courts.

The complaint has been filed against Sunita Kejriwal, Akshay "X" handle name @Akshay", Promila Gupta (Councillor, Ward 11, Timarpur), Vineeta Jain (Vice President of INC Rajasthan), Dr. Arunesh Kumar Yadav having his X handle namely @YadavArunesh unauthorised circulation of Video/Audio Recording of the Court Proceedings at the Court of Special judge Kaveri Baweja on March 28.

It is stated that on March 28, 2024, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise policy case. It is further stated that on March 28, Arvind Kejriwal chooses to present his case by his own before the learned special Judge for CBI. He narrated his story along with facts to the special judge which was about 9/9:30 minutes long as per the recording which is widely circulated on various social media platforms.

The complainant has claimed that several members of the Aam Aadmi Party including members of various other opposition parties, have intentionally and deliberately and with the wilful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings through the audio and video recording of the court proceedings and circulated on social media platforms. He has stated that this audio/video recording was circulated on X erstwhile Twitter with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral smell deep conspiracy by the political parties to malign the image of the judiciary and mislead the common people of this nation and also to show the general public that the judiciary is working at the behest of the government and under the pressure of the central government.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh has alleged that the above circumstances show that this was a preplanned conspiracy to record the audio/video recording of the court proceedings hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his party members. He has also stated that Kejriwal never before nor after presented his case in court, which shows that presenting his case on March 28 was part of some conspiracy to gain public sentiment.

It is alleged that soon after the hearing in the case was over, many social media handles belonging to the Aam Aadmi party members and other political parties started posting, reposting, forwarding, sharing, and resharing the audio and video recording of the court proceedings. It is alleged that Sunita Kejriwal reposted the audio recordings of the court proceedings whereas recording of the court is prohibited Under the High Court of Delhi Rules for video Conferencing for Courts 2021.

It has been also alleged that Promila Gupta (Councillor), Ex-Member Delhi Commission for Women, Ex-Member Governing Body of SPM College had posted the Video/Audio recording of the court proceedings of the Court. (ANI)

