Yellen, China agree to create balanced-growth forum, US Treasury says

Reuters | Guangzhou | Updated: 06-04-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 11:59 IST
Janet Yellen Image Credit: Wikipedia
The United States and China will create a forum to discuss balanced growth in domestic and global economies, the U.S. Treasury said on Saturday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in southern China.

"These exchanges will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances, including their connection to overcapacity, and I intend to use this opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms," Yellen said in a statement published by the U.S. Treasury.

