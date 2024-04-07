Two kidnapped girls rescued in joint operation by Delhi Police and West Bengal Police

Two girls who were kidnapped from West Bengal were rescued in a joint operation conducted by Delhi Police and West Bengal Police in the national capital. According to Delhi Police, West Bengal Police approached them seeking assistance in the investigation of the case to rescue a minor girl who had been kidnapped from Bengal.

Police have also arrested two accused, identified as Manjila Bibi (26) and Haseen Ali (32), both natives of West Bengal. "Both girls were medically examined and provided shelter at the One Stop Centre at JPC Hospital. They were counselled and would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee today," police said.

According to Delhi Police sources, they were kidnapped for the purpose of prostitution. The police are probing the motive for the girl being kidnapped. Further investigation is being conducted by the West Bengal Police and the Delhi Police in this matter. (ANI)

