Tripura: Police seize 1282 kg of dry 'ganja' valued at Rs 65 lakh; one arrested

Upon inspection, a total of 14 drums/barrels containing the contraband were discovered, totalling 1,282 kg of dry ganja. The seized substance holds an estimated market value of approximately Rs 65 lakh, added the police.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:56 IST
Tripura police seize 1282 kg of Dry Ganja valued at Rs 65 lakh and arrested one person (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a successful operation against drugs, the Tripura police recovered 1,282 kilograms of dry ganja (marijuana) and arrested one person from the Bet Bagan Naka area in the Dhalai district of Tripura, said an official. According to the Dhalai Station Officer (SO), acting on confidential information, authorities stopped a 12-wheeler truck loaded with latex rubber at the Bet Bagan Naka area in Dhalai district on Monday.

Upon inspection, a total of 14 drums/barrels containing the contraband were discovered, totalling 1,282 kg of dry ganja. The seized substance holds an estimated market value of approximately Rs 65 lakh, added the police. Further, the police said that the driver of the truck has been arrested and a specific case is being registered.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on April 6, in a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics, police forces in Tripura successfully seized a massive haul of dry ganja, tipping the scales at 753 kg.

The operation, led by officers and staff from the Sonamura Police Station alongside DIB personnel, was executed in the Sepahijala district based on actionable intelligence, Sonamura Police said. Jayanta Kumar Dey, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Sonamura Police Station, confirmed the details of the raid and the subsequent recovery. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, signalling the seriousness of the offence and the authorities' commitment to eradicating drug trafficking network.

The raid targeted the residence of a person identified as Ashadul Haque (35), located in Anandapur under the jurisdiction of Sonamura Police Station. Despite the suspect's absence, with Haque found to be absconding, the authorities discovered 16 plastic drums filled with the illegal substance during their search. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be approximately 50 lakh rupees, marking a significant blow to the drug trafficking operations in the region. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Tripura police to combat the proliferation of illegal narcotics within the state. (ANI)

