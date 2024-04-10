Elderly woman killed in bear attack in Chhattisgarh

A 70-year-old woman was mauled to death by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the victim, Mangali Bai, a resident of Golabahra village, was attacked by the animal in Pasan forest range, Katghora Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Nishant said.

''She had gone to collect mahua flowers when the bear suddenly came out of the bushes and attacked her. Some villagers present there later rushed the victim woman to a nearby health centre at Pasan and also alerted the forest personnel,'' he said. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the official said.

The victim's family was given an immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, he said, adding that the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be handed over once the formalities are completed.

