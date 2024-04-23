Left Menu

J-K: Security heightened in Rajouri after man shot dead

Security has been heightened, including the frisking of vehicles in Rajouri, after a man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 08:22 IST
J-K: Security heightened in Rajouri after man shot dead
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been heightened, including the frisking of vehicles in Rajouri, after a man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said. The firing incident took place in Kunda Top in J-K's Rajouri.

"Security heightened after a man, identified as Mohd Razaq, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Kunda Top, Rajouri. Forces have cordoned off the area," said Rajouri Police Security forces were seen conducting random checks of vehicles and frisking of people following the incident.

Forces have cordoned off the area, and an investigation has been initiated to nab the attackers, they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024