Brazil's Lula says situation at Petrobras is 'calm'
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-04-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 20:14 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that the situation of the state-run oil giant Petrobras is "calm" and the firm has never been through a crisis.
"I don't see a problem at Petrobras, the fact that there is a disagreement, a misunderstanding is part of the human relationship," he told journalists at the Planalto Palace.
The firm's CEO is set to remain at the helm after weeks under fire by parts of Lula's coalition, which prompted intense speculation about his departure.
