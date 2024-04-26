"Better ask voters, you will know reality": BSP's Akash Anand questions BJP's claim it will get 400-plus LS seats

BSP leader and party's chief Mayawati's political successor, Akash Anand on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the BJP is going to get 400 plus seats in the 2024 general election. He said that political reality on the ground is contrary to the claim. "No matter what PM Modi says, 400 plus or 500 plus, it's better to ask voters, you'll know the reality," Anand told ANI.

"Be it Ram Temple or Babri Mosque, all has been done by the Supreme Court's judgement and the temple has been built with the people's money and similarly the mosque will be built like that," he added. He also rejected the prospect of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh performing well in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

"He (Akhilesh Yadav) is a cricket fan and hence he is giving the analogy of cricket. If he looks at the ground he has been contesting this election in an alliance with the party which has just 2pc votes (in the state)," the BSP leader said. Earlier in the day after casting his vote in Noida, he said that after seeing the results party chief Mayawati will decide whether the BSP will support any alliance or not.

Akash told ANI that they are fighting separately because they do not align themselves with the policy decisions of the NDA or the INDIA bloc. "Post Poll-Alliance, Mayawati will decide after seeing the results. We are fighting separately because whether it is India Bloc or NDA, we do not align with their policy decisions. Our agenda is very clear; we are talking about employment. Education is a big issue for us," he said.He further emphasized that Mayawati has always been a candidate for them."Bahujan Samaj wants Behen Ji (Mayawati) to be the first Dalit Prime Minister," he said.The BSP leader also claimed that after seeing the ground situation, he believed that the results will be in their party's favour."From what we are seeing on the ground, very good results are going to come this time. You all should vote. This is your right. Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution has given you this right," he said.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati targeted the BJP over its promise of bringing good days for farmers, the poor and other deprived people of the country, asking what happened to those much-publicised promises and why the lives of crores of poor, SC, ST, OBC, minorities continue to be miserable? In a post on X, Mayawati said, "In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the country today, especially the poor, unemployed, farmers, women and other deprived people must think that you have brought the good days of BJP but what happened to their much-publicized and tempting promise of bringing 'good days' for you? Rather, why is their life so troubled?"Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for phase one was held on April 13 and polling for phase two is underway.Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

