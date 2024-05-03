Left Menu

Hyderabad: Case registered against Amit Shah, other BJP leaders for violating MCC

A case has been registered against Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, state party chief G Kishan Reddy, T Yaman Singh, and party leader Raja Singh for violating guidelines of Election Commission during election campaigning.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, state party chief G Kishan Reddy, T Yaman Singh, and party leader Raja Singh for violating guidelines of Election Commission during election campaigning. According to the complaint, Home Minister Amit Shah participated today, 1-5-2024, in an election rally from Ladarwaza to Sudha talkies in Hyderabad Loksabha Constituency. The rally concluded with a public meeting at Sudha Talkies, where you can find a few children along with Amith Shah on the dais. One of the children was seen with BJP symbol.

This is a clear violation of guidelines of Election Commission. we are attaching here with a photo for your kind perusal, mentioned the complaint. The Election Commission recently directed the political parties not to use the services of children or their participation in election-related propaganda or activities.

A photocopy of the same was forwarded to the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, and the same was sent to the Moghalpura police station, where the case was registered for necessary action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

